Annual dance, silent auction helps Music in Catholic Schools

Dance to live, big band music – take free dance lessons first if that helps – and provide scholarship money for band lessons for parochial elementary school students.

Those are among the opportunities at Music in Catholic Schools’ (MCS) 14th annual benefit dance and silent auction Feb. 3 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Center in Omaha.

"It’s a very nice, pleasant evening," said Debra Lund, coordinator of the music program, which provides a complete band curriculum and concerts, and this year is serving 350 students in 22 Catholic and three Lutheran elementary schools in the Omaha area.

Last year’s event drew about 200 people and raised about $5,000, Lund said. The program also raises money through individual donations and grants from foundations, she said.

At the dance, the Nebraska Wind Symphony Swingtones will provide music in the style of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington and others. Lund plays saxophone in the group, and her husband, Brian, leads the Swingtones and plays trombone.

Beverages and desserts will be available for free-will donations. The silent auction will include meals at restaurants, amusement park passes and tickets to some Creighton University athletic events.