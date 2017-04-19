Marriage emphasis issue looks at advice, preparation

Each spring, the Catholic Voice takes an up-close look – from a variety of angles – at the sacrament of marriage. This year’s Marriage Emphasis coverage begins on this page, with second-graders from St. Joan of Arc School in Omaha and Archbishop Bergan School in Fremont offering spiritual, practical and whimsical advice to engaged couples. Also in the package:

Marriage preparation assistance in the archdiocese from the perspective of a lay couple, a deacon and his wife, and a priest.

An interfaith couple married more than 50 years describes the way love and respect drives their relationship; an Omaha woman is grateful for the opportunity to join her husband in the Catholic faith; and marriage preparation efforts to assist interfaith couples.