Abortion survivor to speak at annual dinner

Born alive during a failed abortion and living to tell, Gianna Jessen will bring her story of survival and hope to the 45th annual Celebration of Life Dinner Jan. 25 at Omaha’s DC Centre.

Jessen will be the keynote speaker at the dinner, sponsored by Nebraskans Embracing Life (NEL), formerly Nebraskans United for Life.

Despite her cerebral palsy resulting from the abortion procedure, Jessen is an active pro-life advocate who speaks throughout the world for the pro-life cause.

“We are excited to have her share her insight and inspire us on how to sow seeds for life,” said Christine Guenther, NEL executive director.

“Her (repeated) testimony before Congress and commitment to exposing the horror of what some call a ‘choice,’ we hope will motivate everyone to get involved in some way to put an end to this current evil of our time,” she said.

Also during the dinner, Dr. Thomas Hilgers, founder of the Pope Paul VI Institute, will received the NEL’s lifetime achievement award.

“Dr. Hilgers has made an outstanding contribution to the sacredness of all that we cherish – human life,” Guenther said.

“By establishing a new science for women’s reproductive care and surgery, his model (the Creighton Model FertilityCare System and NaPro Technology) has helped countless infertile women achieve pregnancy and deliver healthy infants without destroying pre-born life.”

NEL also will honor its founder, Ann Marie Bowen, during the dinner for her many years of service defending life.

Also, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will serve as master of ceremonies, Guenther said.

Cost is $65 per person or $500 for a table of eight. To register call 402-699-6121.