Ann’s Attic helps needy with low-cost clothing

A circle of love.

That’s how Sue Kurtenbach describes St. Pius X Parish’s efforts to collect good, used clothes from parishioners’ closets and sell them at low prices to people in need within parish boundaries.

In its 30th year, the Ann’s Attic clothing sale, July 12-14, helped about 250 people purchase – for about 50 cents up to $2 – men’s, women’s and children’s jeans; slacks; shirts; sweaters and other items.

Proceeds go to the Human Needs Committee at the Omaha parish, to help people with expenses such as rent, food and utilities. This year’s sale raised about $3,900, said Kurtenbach, coordinator of the effort, which involves a six-member committee.

She describes the project as a work of mercy – clothing the naked. “It’s all about giving and helping people in need.

“It’s 100 percent guided by the Holy Spirit,” Kurtenbach said. “It’s a mission and a calling to the people who participate.”

About 35 parish volunteers this year gathered some 200 bags of clothes, sorted them by type and size and prepared them for sale.

Parishioner Ann Wright began the project in 1988 as The Second Chance Clothing Sale. When she died about 10 years ago, the event was renamed in her honor, said Kurtenbach, who has been helping to carry on the tradition, first as a committee member, and five years later as coordinator.

“People save up clothes all year to donate to the sale. Our parish has about the cleanest closets anywhere,” she joked.