Annual dinner honors educators

About 1,100 people helped raise more than $450,000 for scholarships to Catholic school students in low-income families Sept. 21 at the 40th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education in La Vista.

Eight teachers and administrators were honored for their contributions to Catholic education, with each receiving a $5,000 award.

"This annual dinner celebrates all who make the gift of Catholic education possible for nearly 20,000 students in the Archdiocese of Omaha – parents, teachers, administrators and benefactors," Archbishop George J. Lucas said. "Their sacrifices and dedication ensure the vitality of our schools, which are shown to strengthen families and communities across northeast Nebraska."

The archbishop and the superintendent of schools, Michael Ashton, spoke at the dinner.

The keynote speaker was Ginger Schieffer of St. Rose of Lima School in Crofton, one of two teachers honored as an elementary school educator of the year.

Educators who were honored and their schools, in Omaha unless noted:

Administrators of the Year, Holly McCoy, Mercy High, and Sandy Williams, St. Michael, South Sioux City; Educators of the Year – Elementary, Schieffer and Leisa Kolberg, St. Vincent de Paul; Educators of the Year – Secondary, Keith Engelkamp, V.J. and Angela Skutt Catholic, and Lauren Borer, Pope John XXIII Central Catholic, Elgin; Educators of the Year – Special Education and Inner City, and Maginn Family Foundation Honorees, Colleen Botsios, All Saints, and Elizabeth Connors, Madonna School & Community-Based Services.