Annual marriage celebrations set for September in Omaha, Norfolk

Couples celebrating milestone wedding anniversaries this year are invited to join Archbishop George J. Lucas at the archdiocese’s annual celebrations of marriage in Omaha and Norfolk.

Set for Sept. 9 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha and Sept. 16 at St. Mary Church in Norfolk, the Masses and receptions traditionally honor couples marking five, 25, 40, 50, 55, and 60 or more years of marriage. New this year will be couples celebrating their first anniversary, said Reggan Simons of the archdiocese’s Center for Family Life Formation, sponsor of the events.

Seating at both gatherings will begin at 1:15 p.m., followed by a 1:30 p.m. rosary and 2 p.m. Mass. Couples will renew their wedding vows, and a reception with the archbishop will be held after each Mass.

“This is the church’s opportunity to honor those who have responded to the grace of matrimony,” said Father Jeffrey Lorig, director of pastoral services.

“The church recognizes the beauty and goodness of marriage, what it brings to our culture, and that it still matters,” he said. “It also is a wonderful way for the archbishop, as the shepherd, to celebrate the beauty of marriage with these couples and their families.”