Anti-euthanasia activist to speak in Columbus

Q: With six states plus the District of Columbia here in the United States legalizing physician-assisted suicide in recent decades, how has the practice grown? And has it led to abuses?

In the U.S., the practice has grown in numbers every single year. In the case of Oregon and Washington State where it’s been legal for around 20 years now, every year you’ve seen an increase in assisted suicide deaths, and so you have this greater acceptance of the concept. The other thing is the definition of the law. They have not changed, but the understanding of what it means has changed, so therefore, more and more people and more and more health conditions are being considered acceptable for assisted suicide in Oregon. In the U.S., you do have abuse of the law. For instance, in Oregon and Washington State, the law says that the doctor has to assess somebody if there’s any fear or concern that there might be depression or mental illness going on that has led to their requesting assisted suicide. And you see that in the report every year. There’s almost nobody who’s being sent for psychiatric or psychological assessment even though the studies of people who ask for assisted suicide show that at least one in four people who ask for it are going through severe depression or have these feelings of hopelessness associated with depressive conditions. So in fact, you’re not seeing a protection of people who are depressed, you’re seeing assisted suicide for people who are depressed. In a recent study into the Oregon assisted suicide law, there was a man named Fabian Stahle, who lives in Sweden, and Sweden is debating the legalization of Oregon-style assisted suicide. So he contacted the Oregon Health Authority, and asked them about their interpretation of “terminal” in Oregon. He found out that they don’t interpret terminal in the way that you and I would interpret it. Normally, terminal would be interpreted to mean that I actually am within six months of death. But the Oregon Health Authority doesn’t define it that way, they look at it as if I were to refuse medical treatment, would I be within six months of death? What that means is somebody who was insulin dependent does qualify for assisted suicide in Oregon.

Q: Do you see the health care and health insurance industries becoming involved in morally questionable end-of-life decision making?

Well, we see that in the U.S. In Canada we have what you call universal health care. It’s interesting, euthanasia was legalized in Canada in June of 2016, and in December of 2016 the Canadian Medical Association Journal published an article showing how legalizing euthanasia was likely to save $138 million in our health care budget. So obviously that creates significant pressure for medical caregivers who are trying to hold on to their budgets and institutions. In the U.S. you’ve seen several situations of health insurance industry companies pressuring people to accept assisted suicide. Or certainly where someone needed life-sustaining medical treatment, and that treatment was being questioned, but assisted suicide was certainly being offered. We had a couple cases in Oregon like that, and recently in California, because California legalized assisted suicide only about a year ago. There was a case in California of a woman who needed life-sustaining treatment and was turned down for that, but was told assisted suicide would be available to her. Obviously there’s a fair amount of pressure. No one likes to talk about it that way, about money and causing death. But clearly there is a connection.

Q: What cultural factors have led to this proliferation of euthanasia and physician- assisted suicide laws?

I think the culture has shifted in a serious way, which has led to the promotion of euthanasia and assisted suicide. In the 1970s, when we could do a lot less for people who were suffering, you would think that at that time, when suffering was a much greater problem in the health care institutions to properly care for people, that there would be this great demand for euthanasia and assisted suicide, and in fact there wasn’t. There actually isn’t a massive demand for it now either. It’s more from the perspective of people who are philosophers and bioethicists, who are pressuring the culture to accept this. But what’s happened is that the family life, our interconnectedness in our culture has changed. There was a time not so long ago in our culture when the concept of somebody suffering alone was seen as a great problem, and others were heavily involved with being with others. Cicely Saunders, who was the founder of modern palliative care, started the first hospice in the UK in 1967. The whole idea was to care for someone’s physical symptoms, but also to make sure that no one journeys alone, no one goes through the dying process, or lives with these difficult symptoms and is alone and lonely, that everyone has support. I think this is what we’re missing in the culture. There’s far too many people who are alone and lonely, and who are dying. In that, death becomes very difficult. I’m going to go one step further though, and the other part of the changing culture is that we greatly fear dying, so much so that we would rather be dead than go through painful conditions. We fear it. I think one of the reasons we fear it is because of the disconnection between actually being with someone who is nearing death, and our own personal life experience. We have insulated ourselves from the dying person, so we fear the process of dying. We’ve become almost obsessed with our fear of dying a bad death, and in fact, most people with proper care have not a bad death at all. On top of it, if you care for someone, and you are with them, that death experience can be very good. It’s a closure, it allows us to have a finality in our life as we see that death come upon them.

Q: Do all these trends, in your mind, point to a growing utilitarian attitude that some lives are more valuable than others? And if so, how?