Archbishop greets young Catholic professionals

Archbishop George J. Lucas enjoys a moment with Connor Rose, left, and Kathy Hecker at the monthly gathering of the Omaha chapter of Young Catholic Professionals Nov. 20 at the St. Cecilia Parish Center in Omaha. After Mass, celebrated by the archbishop at St. Cecilia Cathedral, he spoke to the group about being disciples in this time of challenge for the church. The group formed about three years ago to provide Catholic professionals in their 20s and 30s networking opportunities and support for their faith. MIKE MAY/STAFF