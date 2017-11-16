Archbishop to preside at service for abuse victims

Archbishop George J. Lucas will preside at a Dec. 5 prayer service for sexual abuse victims, especially those harmed by someone in authority in the church.

"We acknowledge with sorrow the failures of the church in the past," the archbishop said. "We want to encourage a culture of mercy, where any victim of abuse can find healing and strength."

The 7 p.m. service at St. Cecilia Cathedral will include penitential and intercessory prayers, sacred music and a homily from the archbishop.

All victims of abuse and their families, including victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as the public, are invited to the service.

"Whatever the cause of the wound, Jesus offers his healing love and mercy," Archbishop Lucas said.

A recent on-site audit of the archdiocese’s child protection policies and procedures showed it was in full compliance in 2016 for the 14th consecutive year with the U.S. bishops’ 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. More than 30,000 children received safe environment training last year, and 14,042 archdiocesan clergy, employees and volunteers who work with children and parents received background checks and safe environment training and materials.