Archdiocesan offices to move to single location

Archbishop George J. Lucas announced, on June 18, plans to relocate the offices of the Archdiocese of Omaha to new quarters in northwest Omaha.

The archdiocese is purchasing an office building near 111th and Blondo streets, formerly occupied by the Lindsay Corporation.

The 29,500-square-foot facility will become home to the archdiocese’s 73 employees now working at two Omaha locations: the archdiocese’s Chancery at 62nd and Dodge streets and the Archbishop Daniel E. Sheehan Center at 60th and Northwest Radial Highway.

The move is an effort to exercise good stewardship of the archdiocese’s resources, the archbishop said.

“The cost to maintain our aging buildings takes a larger portion of our budget year by year,” he said. “Good stewardship directs us to find a way to use the resources entrusted to us to serve the mission of the church more responsibly.”

Archbishop Lucas said he expects operating costs will significantly reduce over the years because the building the archdiocese is purchasing is only 10 years old.

The four buildings that make up the Sheehan Center are nearly 100 years old and previously housed St. James Orphanage. About 50 years ago, those buildings were repurposed for use by archdiocesan offices. The Chancery has been in use since 1962. The buildings on both campuses will be put up for sale to help cover a significant part of the purchase.

The move also would allow for greater interaction and collaboration between staff currently spread between several buildings.

“One of my pastoral priorities, creating a culture of unity, will be further supported by this move,” Archbishop Lucas said.