Archdiocesan pilgrims participate in March for Life

More than 200 pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Omaha participated in the March for Life in Washington. And they arrived safely back in Nebraska Jan. 30.

In addition to the prayerful march Jan. 27 protesting abortion, the high school students, chaperones, priests, religious sisters and others visited shrines and historic sites in Philadelphia and prayed for an hour outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

Some students couldn’t make the trip. Up to 16 inches of snow, high winds and icy roads prevented about 75 Norfolk-area youth and their chaperones from going on the journey to Washington.