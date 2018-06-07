Archdiocese’s jail ministry consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

With hope of bringing more inmates to Christ, the archdiocese’s jail and prison ministry was consecrated June 6 to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, at a Mass with Archbishop George J. Lucas presiding.

“It was very moving,” said Deacon Al Aulner, coordinator of the ministry that serves inmates in two state prisons in Omaha, seven county jails and a county juvenile detention center. “You could really feel the presence of the Holy Spirit there. Something very real was being put into the hands of the Blessed Mother.”

Held at the St. Benedict Center chapel in Schuyler, the Mass – which was celebrated on the Memorial of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary – drew about 45 people, most of whom are directly involved in the prison ministry.

Inspiration for the consecration came from Paulette Paprocki, a member of St. Isidore Parish in Columbus and volunteer coordinator for the Platte County Detention Center in Columbus.

Paprocki said she felt the Lord call her in recent retreats to increase her fidelity to the Blessed Mother and to have the prison ministry dedicated to Mary. Paprocki mentioned her desire to Deacon Aulner, gave the rest up to God and is grateful it came to fruition.

“I really believe it honors our Lord, that our Lord wanted this,” she said. Prayers for Mary’s intercession are offered for everyone involved in the ministry, and in particular to helping inmates grow in Jesus’ love, Paprocki said.

Deacon Aulner also stressed the ministry’s focus on bringing Christ to inmates.

“By consecrating the ministry to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, we will have her assistance, guidance and intercession in bringing people to her Son,” he said. “We want her to lead everyone involved: volunteers, inmates, facility staff members.”