Archdiocese to hold pre-Valentine’s Day couple’s retreat

Couples looking for a faith-filled way to celebrate Valentine’s Day – and learn more about themselves and their relationship – have special options through the Archdiocese of Omaha.

The first is a couple’s retreat Feb. 11, and the second is a Feb. 18 dinner, speaker and mariachi band – all in Spanish.

Three days before Valentine’s Day, the archdiocese’s Center for Family Life Formation is offering a 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. retreat with three speakers, lunch and a gift at the Skutt Student Center on Creighton University’s campus in Omaha.

Titled “S.O.W.ing the Seeds of Love,” the event costs $60 per couple, and registration is open now. Go online to family.archomaha.org/enriching-marriage, or contact Reggan Simons at rksimons@archomaha.org or 402-551-9003 ext. 1300.

The speakers will be Deacon James Keating, director of the archdiocese’s Permanent Diaconate Office; Father Scott Hastings, judicial vicar and vicar for clergy; and Apostolic Oblate Monica Hejkal with the Pro Sanctity Movement near Elkhorn.

And just four days after the nation marks Valentine’s Day Feb. 14, the Latino Ministry Office and the Center for Family Life Formation will team up for a candlelit dinner and a talk by a priest from Colombia about ways to strengthen marriages.

The evening’s theme will be “Both: One Flesh,” it will cost $30 per couple and it will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul School in Omaha. To register, contact Deacon Gregorio Elizalde, manager of Latino Ministry, at 402-557-5571, or Mariana Flores-Chavez, coordinator of Hispanic Marriage and Family Ministries, at 402-557-5513.