Image: 

After a 20-18 win over priests from the Diocese of Lincoln, priests on the Archdiocese of Omaha softball team claim their trophy at the I-80 Collar Series June 17 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. PHOTO BY DAN ROSSINI/STAFF

Archdiocese of Omaha priests win I-80 Collar softball game

Tue, 06/19/2018 - 6:09pm admin
Real winner is vocations support
Catholic Voice

It’s now 1-3.

Priests from the Archdiocese of Omaha scored a 20-18 win over priests from the Diocese of Lincoln at the annual I-80 Collar Series softball game June 17 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln – their first victory in the last four years.

“It was an exciting day,” said Father Frank Baumert, pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Omaha, who helped pitch and hit a single. “We’ve got a few more to win before yelling any ‘championship’ type things.”

The real winner is vocations support, with all proceeds split between the two dioceses’ vocations offices. Last year about 4,000 people came to the game and the offices received $8,000 each. This year’s tallies are still being made.

 

