Ashton named superintendent of Catholic Schools

A Pennsylvania native with experience as a Catholic and public school administrator and educator has been named superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdioceses of Omaha.

Michael W. Ashton, Ed.D., will replace Patrick Slattery, Ed.D., who is taking a position with a Baltimore-based network of Catholic secondary schools. Ashton begins his duties July 5.

“I have spoken at length with Dr. Ashton about the strong position of our Catholic schools and about our archdiocesan pastoral vision,” said Archbishop George J. Lucas. “I look forward to his collaboration in realizing our vision of forming disciples of Jesus in schools across the Archdiocese of Omaha.”

Most recently, Ashton was principal of St. Thomas More Catholic School in Chapel Hill, N.C. He brings 13 years’ experience as an elementary and secondary school administrator at Catholic and public schools and 21 years of teaching experience at elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania.

Born and raised in Levittown, Penn., Ashton, 49, earned his doctorate in public administration with emphasis on instructional leadership from Immaculata University near Philadelphia. He also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Penn State University.

Active in his parish in a variety of ministries, he and his wife, Cathy, have four children.