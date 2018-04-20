Bishop leaving leadership post with Catholic Schools Office

The assistant superintendent of Catholic schools for the Omaha archdiocese plans to leave her position May 1 to join FACTS Education Solutions, a national educational services company based in Lincoln.

In her new role, Donna Bishop will continue to support Catholic education by helping K-12 private and faith-based schools access state and federal funds.

During her time with the Catholic Schools Office, she also served as executive director of the Omaha Catholic Schools Consortium, a group of five schools – Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Thomas More and Ss. Peter and Paul, all in Omaha, and St. Bernadette in Bellevue.

The Catholic Schools Office will begin a search to fill her positions, said Michael Ashton, the archdiocese’s superintendent of Catholic schools.

With the consortium, Bishop helped improve enrollment, technology, parent engagement and academic outcomes. She also led implementation of blended learning and balanced literacy programs and laid the groundwork for a dual language (Spanish and English) program for pre-school and kindergarten students beginning next school year.

“I am blessed to have had the opportunity to spend three years in a leadership role for the Archdiocese of Omaha,” Bishop said. “Without the tireless commitment of pastors, parents, administrators and faculty, our schools would not be what they are today – schools that form disciples of Christ and prepare them for the challenges of higher education and a competitive work environment.”

Before joining the Catholic Schools Office, Bishop served 28 years as a coach, teacher and administrator in Catholic schools, including five years as principal of St. Michael School in South Sioux City.

“Donna leaves a legacy of care and passion for less resourced and underserved populations, and her advocacy for students with disabilities has provided opportunities for many families who now benefit from a Catholic education,” Ashton said.