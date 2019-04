Archbishop George J. Lucas prays over the oil of catechumens, oil of the sick and the sacred chrism at the archdiocesan Chrism Mass April 15 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. The archbishop gathered with priests of the archdiocese to renew their ordination promises and bless the oils that will be used in parishes throughout the archdiocese in the coming year. DANIKA LANG/STAFF