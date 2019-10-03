Blessings for public servants

Archbishop George J. Lucas visits with St. Thomas More School students before blessing public safety equipment after the Oct. 1 Blue Mass at St. Thomas More Church in Omaha. With the archbishop are, from left, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The annual Blue Mass honors law enforcement and fire personnel of all faiths. SUSAN SZALEWSKI/STAFF