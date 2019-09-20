Brother Stan was Roncalli principal

Brother Stanislaus (Stan) Sobczyk, a De La Salle Christian Brother whose 57 years of service included teaching throughout the United States and serving as principal at Roncalli Catholic High School in Omaha, died July 22 in Napa, California. He was 74.

A funeral Mass was held Aug. 10 at St. Columbkille Church in Papillion with interment at St. John Cemetery in Bellevue.

Born in Omaha in 1944, Brother Stan entered the novitiate in 1962 and took his final vows in 1969.

At the then-named Archbishop Rummel High School, he served as dean in 1973. After one year away from Omaha in 1974, he returned in 1975 to become principal for the newly-named Roncalli Catholic High School for the next four years.

Father Lloyd Gnirk, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Valley and president emeritus of the school, knew Brother Stan in passing over the years through the administrative operations of the school.

Brother Stanislaus worked well with students, was straightforward and maintained good discipline at the school, Father Gnirk said.

“(He) especially provided education for what would be considered underprivileged youth ... for those who weren’t able to afford it.”

Brother Stanislaus earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tennessee, and master’s degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Memphis. He later received a doctorate from the University of San Francisco.

His ministry included teaching at high schools in Memphis, Galesburg, Illinois, and Jefferson City, Missouri.

Brother Stanislaus was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and John Sobczyk. He is survived by his sister, Lucille Ratcliff, brother Jim, nieces and spouses, grandnieces and grandnephews.

