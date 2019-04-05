Business group recognizes two leaders

Two Catholic business leaders who live their faith at work were honored by the Catholic Professional & Business Club (CPBC) at the group’s fourth annual Leading with Faith Award luncheon March 14.

Eric Crawford, executive director of Heart Ministry Center, and Sam Wageman, co-founder of Fusion Medical Staffing, both in Omaha, received the award before nearly 150 people at the Scott Conference Center in Omaha.

The winners were announced by Deacon Chuck Adams, the group’s spiritual director, and Archbishop George J. Lucas gave out the awards.

Crawford, a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha, “always finds time for people, to ask how one is doing, hear a response and ask follow-up questions. … He is a servant leader,” said the letter nominating him.

Wageman, a member of St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn, is “a joy to be around,” wrote his nominator. “He leads his life and works by faith. Sam doesn’t preach but his actions speak louder than any words could ever express.”