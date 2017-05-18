Cardinal Cupich to speak June 7 at children’s scholarship luncheon

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, a native of Omaha now serving as the archbishop of Chicago, will return to his hometown June 7 to speak at the CHANCE fundraising luncheon benefiting the Children’s Scholarship Fund (CSF) of Omaha.

"As a product of Catholic education, I know how beneficial these schools are," said Cardinal Cupich, who grew up in Ss. Peter and Paul Parish and attended the parish school. "This fund supports these families to be able to send their children to Catholic schools and receive a Catholic education."

Cardinal Cupich said he plans to tell those at the luncheon: "We can do a lot if we work together, and we have the greatest impact if we work together for kids."

The scholarship fund helps children from low-income families attend Catholic and other private and parochial schools. Each family must contribute at least $500 toward their children’s education, and the students have to attend school 90 percent of the time.

Terry Kroeger, chairman of the scholarship fund’s board, said the organization is honored to have Cardinal Cupich return to Omaha as keynote speaker.

"Cardinal Cupich is a graduate of Ss. Peter and Paul grade school, which is one of the largest recipients of CSF scholarships," he said.