Catholic Charities to host April 18 mobile food pantry in Omaha

Catholic Charities will host a free mobile food pantry April 18 for refugees in Omaha.

Fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, rice, pasta and juice will be available at Yates Elementary School, which serves students from refugee camps and countries around the world, including Somalia, Burma, Sudan, Nepal, Saudi Arabia, Guatemala and Mexico.

Catholic Charities staff and volunteers from the Nebraska Methodist College Accelerated Nursing Program and the Big Garden Program will serve the food.

“We are blessed to have the opportunity to provide much needed fresh produce and food items to the families at Yates Elementary School,” said Carrie Walter, Catholic Charities program director. “We would like to thank the Food Bank for the Heartland for their support and all of our donors and volunteers for making vital community pantries like this possible.”