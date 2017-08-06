Catholic Charities offering lunches to children

Catholic Charities, the charitable arm of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is teaming up this summer with three other organizations to provide lunches for needy children in Omaha.

"Many low-income children do not have easy access to healthy meals during the summer," said Carrie Walter, Catholic Charities program director. The Kids Cruisin’ Kitchen will serve a free lunch to children who receive financial assistance for lunch during the school year, Walter said.

Eligible children age 18 and younger can participate on weekdays until Aug. 11, from noon to 1 p.m. at Catholic Charities’ St. Martin de Porres Center, 2111 Emmet Street.

Organizations working with Catholic Charities on the initiative are The Foodbank of the Heartland, Salvation Army and Westside Schools.