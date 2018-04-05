Catholic Schools official to lead consortium

The coordinator of professional development for the Catholic Schools Office has been named executive director of the Catholic School Consortium, a group of five elementary schools in Omaha and Bellevue.

Christine Nelson replaces Donna Bishop, who also was assistant superintendent of Catholic schools until she joined Lincoln-based FACTS Education Solutions May 1. Nelson’s duties in professional development will become part of the archdiocese’s assistant superintendent position, for which a search has begun.

A 26-year veteran of Catholic education in the archdiocese, Nelson has served as an administrator at Holy Cross School and the former St. Mary School, both in Omaha, and taught at All Saints School in Omaha and St. Patrick School in Elkhorn.

She also has served as director of religious education at St. Frances Cabrini Parish in Omaha and camp director for the Great Plains Girl Scouts’ Camp Maha in Papillion.

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in arts and education from Doane College in Crete, Neb., a master’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a certification in Catholic school leadership from Creighton University in Omaha.

“Chris has dedicated a lifetime to Catholic education and it shows in her daily actions,” said Michael Ashton, superintendent of Catholic Schools. “She is a natural leader and has earned the trust of principals and pastors alike.

“Her experience and skill set perfectly match the tasks required for leading the consortium,” he said.

John Maginn, chairman of the consortium’s board, said, “We are fortunate that we can maintain a continuity of leadership that started with Msgr. (James) Gilg, Patrick Slattery (former Catholic Schools superintendent) and Donna Bishop, who all set the consortium on a wonderful path of growth and success.”

“With all her years of experience in Catholic education, including at Holy Cross, one of the consortium schools, she is ideally positioned to carry on that leadership,” he said.

Nelson said she looks forward to working with pastors, administrators, teachers and families to continue “the great work that is happening in our consortium schools.”

“We want to build on our efforts to support the whole child, both spiritually and academically, as we work to help them grow,” she said. “I am honored and excited to help shape our path forward.”

The consortium was formed in 2013 to provide a broad system of support for five parish-based schools through a centralized administration with combined leadership and resources and shared programming.

The consortium schools are Holy Cross, Our Lady of Lourdes, Ss. Peter and Paul and St. Thomas More in Omaha and St. Bernadette in Bellevue.