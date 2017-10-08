Catholic Voice moves office to Mercy Hall

The Catholic Voice is moving out of the building it has called home for 51 years at 61st and Northwest Radial Highway in Omaha.

But it won’t be far away and will be easy to find as it joins other ministries of the archdiocese in Mercy Hall at 3300 N. 60th St.

Why the big move?

As part of an archdiocesan review of its real estate holdings, the Northwest Radial property has been placed for sale. And the move was quickened by a widely-destructive June 29 hailstorm that heavily damaged the roof and sent water into several offices. Repair work on office ceilings will intensify once the building is vacated.

So the newspaper staff of seven will be in their new space effective Aug. 14, although comfortably settling into each office will take a bit longer.

But the staff is anxious to show off the new digs. To find us, watch for signs leading to the Catholic Voice, part of the Archbishop Daniel E. Sheehan Pastoral Center that includes the Archdiocesan Retreat Center, Center for Family Life Formation, Catholic Charities and other archdiocesan offices.

The newspaper’s new home in Mercy Hall also holds offices for Catholic Schools, Evangelization and Catechesis, Stewardship and Development and Victim Outreach and Prevention.