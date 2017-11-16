Collection supports those in need

Catholics can respond to Pope Francis’ call to help the poor by donating to the annual Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) collection during Masses Nov. 18 and 19.

Timed to coincide with the pope’s first World Day of the Poor, Nov. 19, the collection supports the work of organizations around the country that help low-income people break the cycle of poverty in their communities.

"CCHD is a concrete sign of the church’s solidarity with people living in poverty and its commitment to bringing hope and the joy of the Gospel to our sisters and brothers in need," said Bishop David P. Talley of Alexandria, La., chairman of the campaign’s sponsor, the CCHD subcommittee of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.

Conducted by the U.S. bishops since 1969, the collection also allows each diocese to retain part of what is collected to fund local anti-poverty projects.

Last year’s collection in the archdiocese, for example, raised about $92,730, with 35 percent, or $32,805, remaining in the archdiocese to help fund area organizations, including Catholic Charities of Omaha’s legal assistance to immigrants and the Ignatian Spirituality Project’s retreats for the homeless in Omaha. The collection also helped Operation Others’ food drive for the poor, St. Pius X Parish’s neighborhood outreach program; Together, Inc.’s assistance to the poor, and the local chapter of Worldwide Marriage Encounter, all in Omaha.

And from the national collection, the Heartland Workers Center in Omaha received $75,000 to support its work for immigrant rights.