Columbus parish opens hall

Thanks to the generosity of a late parishioner and people’s response to that generosity, St. Anthony Parish in Columbus has a new parish center.

Father Ross Burkhalter, pastor, dedicated the facility Feb. 19 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass.

Funds for the construction came from the estate of Connie Peterson, who died in 2015 and asked that her money be used to benefit the parish.

"This goes to show what one person can do," Father Burkhalter said. "It also spurred other people to be generous and support the project."

Peterson’s sister, Patti Loeffler, of Yankton, S.D. was on hand for the dedication and reception.

The 50-foot by 60-foot building has room for storage, meetings and social gatherings of up to 100 people.

"This gives our groups, like the St. Theresa Sodality, the Knights of Columbus and RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) classes a nice and very convenient place for them to meet," Father Burkhalter said.

The previous parish center – a former convent attached to the school – is being used for kindergarten classes and preschool programs, and meeting and gathering space had become scarce.