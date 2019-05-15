Communications collection slated for Masses in June

After he rose from the dead, Jesus told his followers: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation” (Mk 16:15). From that great commission, the Catholic Church has understood that one of its main responsibilities is to spread the Good News.

Today, the church spreads its message through newspapers, magazines, television, radio, websites and social media. The annual Catholic Communication Campaign collection supports these efforts at local, national and international levels.

The 2019 collection will be taken in parishes throughout the Archdiocese of Omaha at weekend Masses June 1-2. Half of the proceeds will benefit local communications efforts, such as the Catholic Voice. The other half will support projects across the United States and in developing countries where the church is growing but still lacks resources.

The Catholic Voice, which is delivered to over 47,000 households in northeast Nebraska, has been reporting on the life of the church, primarily at a local level, since 1903. The Archdiocese of Omaha newspaper uses both print and digital media to reach an audience of 110,000 Catholics.

This year, the Voice continues to expand its Internet presence with updates to its website, catholicvoiceomaha.com, and additional content posted to its Facebook page, “Omaha Catholic Voice Newspaper.”

Deacon Tim McNeil, chancellor of the archdiocese, believes Catholic media is “one of the most effective ways to spread the Good News.” It reaches a wide range of people and a diverse audience who need to hear the Gospel message, he said.