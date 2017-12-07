Conference focus: spirituality of service

An Aug. 12 Servants of the Heart of the Father conference in Columbus will center on the spirituality of service and the benefits of people focusing on helping others.

"Rather than the world serving us, we are taking the grace of God" to the world through serving others, said Father Rodney Kneifl, founder of the Servants ministry and pastor of Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish in Clarkson and St. Mary Parish in Leigh.

Titled "Bringing the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit through Serving – to a Needy World," the daylong conference is expected to draw about 150 people, Father Kneifl said. It will include four talks by Father Kneifl, praise and worship music and prayers for healing.

Overall, the ministry seeks to foster spiritual renewal, respect for life and a greater understanding of God as Father, Father Kneifl said.

"One main reason people are in jail or prison is lack of a father in their lives," Father Kneifl said. "There is a tremendous hunger for what fathers do, and what God the Father is doing for us. It’s a tremendous answer to the struggles of the world."