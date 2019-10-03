Deacon Barnes served St. Vincent de Paul Parish for more than 20 years

Deacon William J. Barnes, who served St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha for more than 20 years, is being remembered for his kindness and gentleness, and as someone who “preached from his heart.”

Deacon Barnes died Sept. 30 in Omaha. He was 79.

A funeral Mass was held Oct. 7 at St. Vincent de Paul Church with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Deacon Barnes was ordained in 1997. His gentleness and kindness stood out, said Father Daniel Kampschneider, St. Vincent de Paul pastor.

“He particularly enjoyed presiding at Baptism services,” Father Kampschneider said. “He just enjoyed time with families, parents and children. It was his own side as a father and a grandfather coming through.”

Deacon Barnes also enjoyed helping people through funeral and burial services, the pastor said. “It was really a special ministry for him,” and he considered it a special opportunity to help people through that difficult time.

He “preached from the heart,” Father Kampschneider said. “He had really gone through a deep conversion, coming so much closer in his relationship with the Lord Jesus, and it really came through in his preaching.”

Deacon Barnes was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and William, an infant brother and two grandchildren, Annabelle and Ashely.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia; children and spouses, Daniel and Sherry, Mary and Doug Koenig, Theresa Bench, Anne and Joel Bradehorst and Barbara Perez; 14 grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Terry Scholl, nieces and nephews.