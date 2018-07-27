Deacon Flesch served more than 20 years in Central City

Deacon Robert Flesch, who served more than 20 years at St. Michael Parish in Central City, died July 23. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Ordained in 1992, he served at the parish until he retired in recent years and moved to Woodlands, Texas.

His primary ministry at St. Michael was visiting the sick and residents of a local nursing home, said Deacon Don Placke, who served about 10 years with Deacon Flesch.

He also assisted at Masses, conducted baptism classes and prepared altar servers.

“He took his ministry very seriously and was an inspiration to me,” Deacon Placke said. “He was very dedicated to the church, and the diaconate fulfilled his desire to serve God.”

Msgr. Nelson Newman, who was pastor of St. Michael from 1993 until he retired last year, said Deacon Flesch had a great devotion to the Mass and the sacraments.

“He was always faithful to his calling and his parish, and was never too busy for anyone who needed his help,” Msgr. Newman said.