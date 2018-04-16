Deacon Herrera instrumental in Hispanic ministry

Deacon Jesus Herrera, who helped establish Spanish Masses at then-Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Omaha, died April 14. He was 72.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. April 17 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, with interment at Graceland Park Cemetery, also in Omaha.

Ordained a deacon in 2002, and a member of Assumption-Guadalupe Parish, he served as spiritual director for the Cursillo movement in his parish and was involved in perpetual adoration.

“His real love was visiting the inmates at the Sarpy County and Douglas County jails, and visiting the homebound and bring them Communion,” said Father Carl Zoucha, pastor of Assumption-Guadalupe.

Deacon Herrera also assisted at Masses, presided at baptisms and weddings and conducted baptism classes in Spanish.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Maggie Herrera; parents, Florencio and Petronila Herrera. He is survived by his wife, Margarita; children, Veronica, Rocio, Aaron, Isela, and Jesse; 14 grandchildren; five brothers and one sister.