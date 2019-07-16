Deacon Jizba 'was Christ to everyone every day'

Deacon Richard Jizba, whose 14 years of service at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha centered around a desire to teach people the Catholic faith, died July 8. He was 61.

A funeral Mass was held July 13 at the church with interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Omaha.

Ordained in 2005, he was part of the parish’s Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) leadership program. His love for the liturgy was one of the prominent parts of his ministry, said Father Daniel Kampschneider, pastor.

“Deacon Jizba dug deeper into what the spirit of the Mass was about. He enjoyed leading other people to understanding God’s love for them and for the church,” Father Kampschneider said.

He made an impact on people by helping them understand the Catholic faith, and often looked for the questioner and people who wanted to understand, Father Kampschneider said.

Deacon Jizba and his wife, Janet, started an inquiry class called “Who Is God?” and inspired many to become involved in the Catholic faith.

Father Kampschneider said Deacon Jizba’s marriage with Janet was “a great example of a husband and wife in love with God.”

Deacon Jay Reilly, who served with Deacon Jizba, said he was a kind soul and a true friend. “He taught more by what he did than what he said,” Deacon Reilly said. “He was Christ to (Janet) every day. He was Christ to everyone every day.”

Deacon Jizba was preceded in death by parents Lois Barber Jizba and Jaro Jizba, and brother Gregory Jizba. He is survived by his wife, Janet; children and spouses, Ann and Mike Cavanaugh, Peter and Rebecca Jizba and Nicholas Jizba; four grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Teri) Jizba; sisters, Laurel Jizba Kesler (Thomas) and Elaine Henzler (Richard); mother-in-law Mary Gehl Adams; father-in-law, John Q. Adams; uncle, Zdenek Jizba; nieces; nephews; cousins; friends.