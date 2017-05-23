Deacon Matukewicz served 23 years in archdiocese

Deacon Paul Matukewicz, who served 23 years in the diaconate in the Archdiocese of Omaha, died May 21. He was 71.

A 3 p.m. visitation and 7 p.m. vigil service will be held May 25 at the Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. May 26 at St. Mary Church in Omaha, with entombment in the mausoleum at St. John Cemetery in Bellevue.

Deacon Matukewicz, who most recently served St. Bridget-St. Rose Parish in Omaha, founded the Bethany Funeral Home, and was president of the Polish Home of Omaha and past-president of St. John Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two infant sisters, and sister, Babe (Bill) Vetock.

He is survived by wife, Pat; sisters-in-law, Sis, Judy, Kathy and Tink; brother-in-law, Ed (Ginny) Smith; best friends, Ronald Stodola and Deacon James Staroski; nieces; nephews; other family and friends.