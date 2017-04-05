Deacon McGuire remembered for faith, service, humor

Deacon Michael McGuire, whose nearly 25 years as a deacon at St. Anthony Parish in Columbus included bringing Communion to the homebound, died May 3. He was 79.

A 4 p.m. visitation and 7 p.m. vigil will be held May 7 at St. Anthony Church, and people are invited to gather at the church an hour before the 10:30 a.m. funeral May 8. Interment with military honors will be at All Saints Cemetery, also in Columbus.

Deacon McGuire was very faithful to the teachings of the Catholic Church, said Deacon Michael Placzek, a friend of 40 years who served with him at the parish.

He regularly assisted at the 7 a.m. Sunday Mass amd participated in perpetual adoration of the Eucharist. Early in his ministry, Deacon McGuire led baptismal and Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes, Deacon Placzek said.

“He was very outgoing, and had a good sense of humor, so he always brought cheer into gloom.”

Deacon McGuire also was active in the Knights of Columbus, Deacon Placzek said.

“For as long as we’ve had fish frys, he was always the dishwasher; he did it so well, no one ever wanted to take it away from him,” Deacon Placzek said.

“He was a valued friend and colleague. He was always willing to step forward and help wherever he was needed.”