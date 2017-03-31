Deacon Murphy served 39 years

Deacon Thomas Murphy, a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish in Omaha who served 39 years in the diaconate and was a chaplain for 20 years at Bergan Mercy Hospital, died March 24. He was 88.

Funeral services were held March 27 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, and interment was at Resurrection Cemetery, also in Omaha.

Deacon Murphy also was an honorary life member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph W. and Dorothy M. (McCarthy) Murphy; brother, William J. Murphy; son, Kevin S. Murphy.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen, children and spouses Colleen Murphy, Maureen (Dave) Frisch, Nora (Monte) and Matt Murphy; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.