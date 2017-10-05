Deacon Nienaber served parish in Lindsay

Deacon Harold Nienaber, who served Holy Family Parish in Lindsay for six years, died May 7. He was 80.

A retired farmer and late vocation to the diaconate, Deacon Nienaber's ministry included visiting the elderly, homebound and parishioners who were ill, said Father James Novotny, pastor of Holy Family Parish.

"He and his wife, Mary Lou, would also visit people who were having trouble or who just needed a friend," Father Novotny said. "And he was a great help around here. He worked around the church, and took care of anything that needed to be done."

The diaconate meant a great deal to him and to the parish, Father Novotny said. "The people of the parish really supported and loved him."

4 p.m. visitation and 7 p.m. Scripture service for Deacon Nienaber will be held May 11 at Holy Family Church. A 9 a.m. visitation and 10 a.m. funeral Mass will be held May 12, also at the church, and interment will be in the parish cemetery, with military honors.

Deacon Nienaber was preceded in death by parents, Anton and Margaret Nienaber: sons, Richard and Douglas Nienaber; brother, Jerry Nienaber; brother-in-law, Norbert Zoucha; and godchild, Donna Anderson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Nienaber; children and spouses, Steve Nienaber, Beatrice, Monica and Keith Albracht, Columbus, Sandy and Doug Reigle, Norfolk, Patty and Pat Tobey, Norfolk, Pam Nienaber, Lincoln, Marci and John McElroy, Chandler, Ariz., Terry and Mary Beth Nienaber, Chesapeake, Va., Mandy and Jon Kubler, Mesa Ariz.; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers and spouse, Msgr. Robert Nienaber, Omaha, and Jack and Joan Nienaber, Hastings; sisters and spouses, Norma and Bob Korth, Fremont, Clareen and Ray Prothman, Albion, Phyllis and Cyril Zoucha, Columbus, Sister Jane Nienaber, Brookfield, Ill., Betty Zoucha, Columbus, Mary Anne and Franz Haas, Regensburg, Germany; sister-in-law, Maryann Nienaber, Lindsay; nieces; nephews.