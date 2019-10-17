You are here

Deacon ordination

Thu, 10/17/2019 - 1:50pm tcvadmin
Catholic Voice

Zachary Tucker, an archdiocesan seminarian, promises obedience during his Oct. 3 ordination to the transitional diaconate in Rome. He was among 31 seminarians from the Pontifical North American College ordained in the Basilica of St. Peter at the Vatican. Bishop Robert P. Deeley of Portland, Maine, was the ordaining prelate at the ordination Mass and is shown enfolding Tucker’s hands within his own as Tucker is about to become a deacon. PNAC PHOTO SERVICE

