Five deacons were honored for their service and 14 who have died were remembered in prayer Aug. 26 at the annual anniversary dinner for the Archdiocese of Omaha permanent diaconate.

Archbishop George J. Lucas and Archbishop Emeritus Elden Francis Curtiss attended the dinner in Omaha, which included a keynote address by Archbishop Lucas, introduction of 21 deacons who were ordained last spring and the deacons’ renewal of dedication to service in the church.

Honored for 30 years of service were Deacons Gary Hennessey of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Omaha and Art Villemure, now serving in Box Elder, S.D.

Recognized for 20 years of service were Deacons Bill Barnes of St. Vincent de Paul Parish and Tom Frankenfield of St. John Vianney Parish, both in Omaha; and Dan Perchal of St. Patrick Parish in Elkhorn.