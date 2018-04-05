Director: Seminarian ‘well-prepared’ for ordination to transitional diaconate

One man preparing for the priesthood will be ordained as a transitional deacon May 25 at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha.

Archbishop George J. Lucas will preside at the 7 pm. ordination Mass for William Cremers, a member of St. Anthony Parish in Columbus who is studying at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis.

“We’re really excited to see Bill take this step,” said Father Andrew Roza, director of the Vocations Office. “Bill is highly organized, zealous and well-prepared for the teaching, preaching and serving that is part of the transitional diaconate.”

Cremers will spend the coming year preparing for priestly ordination by gaining experience in his assignment at Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk this summer and returning to Kenrick-Glennon this fall.

“He has a lot of gifts,” Father Roza said. “He has a deep goodness about him that people come to know and respect a great deal.”