A dozen schools see new leadership this year

A dozen schools in the archdiocese are operating under new leadership this year, and all but four are in Omaha.

New principals include Amy Wattier at Norfolk Catholic High School in Norfolk and Chris Uttecht at Cedar Catholic High School in Hartington, as well as Angie Palmer at St. Matthew the Evangelist and Paulette Neuhalfen at Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School, both in Bellevue.

Changes in Omaha are Jon Burt, president of Madonna School; and principals Terri Bush, All Saints; Tanya Murray, Holy Name; Kristi Wessling, Mercy High; T. J. Orr, Roncalli Catholic High; Lisa DuVall, St. Bernard; Maureen Berg, St. Margaret Mary; and Julie Perrault, St. Stephen the Martyr.