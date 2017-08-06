Elgin educator now serving on Review Board

A school administrator from Elgin with more than 40 years in education began a six-year term on the Archdiocese Review Board June 5.

Betty J. Getzfred, principal at Pope John XXIII Catholic High School and St. Boniface School in Elgin, joined 10 other members on the board, created in 2002 in response to the U.S. bishops’ "Charter for the Protection of Young People" and responsible for advising Archbishop George J. Lucas on handling allegations of sexual abuse of children.

Getzfred, a member of St. Boniface Parish in Elgin, began her education career as a teacher at St. Boniface. She also served as head teacher and principal at that school before being named to her current position in 2008.

She replaces Dr. Edward Kolb, who served on the Review Board since 2011. Kolb, a member of St. Wenceslaus Parish in Omaha, is director/anesthesiology at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha.

In addition to dealing with any allegations of abuse, the board offers guidance on efforts to prevent abuse, including safe environment programs, and programs dealing with the healing process for abuse victims.

An onsite inspection of the local program, as required under the charter, is planned for September.

Anyone with concerns about abuse or allegations of abuse by a church official should contact Mary Beth Hanus, manager of victim outreach and prevention for the archdiocese at 402-827-3798 or mbhanus@archomaha.org.