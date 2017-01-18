EPS fundraiser set for Jan. 29

People across the archdiocese are invited to show their support for life by attending Essential Pregnancy Services’ (EPS) 21st annual fundraising dinner – this year titled GLOW (Giving Life through Our Works).

The Jan. 29 event at Embassy Suites Omaha-La Vista Hotel and Conference Center includes a 5 p.m. cocktail hour, 6 p.m. dinner and program. Registration by Jan. 23 and a free will donation during or after the gathering are requested.

"It’s a night to tell our story to a community who may not know who EPS is," said Brad Burks, EPS executive director.

With sites in Omaha and Bellevue, EPS provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, confidential counseling, and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. It offers parenting, personal growth and resource classes, a GED program and material assistance such as clothing and other items needed by infants and mothers. EPS also provides referrals for adoption, housing and food assistance.

The goal is helping "pregnant women choose life for their child and to give them the skills and resources they need to help them parent and set them up for success," Burks said.

Keynote speaker will be Ryan Bomberger, an author, journalist, and co-founder with his wife, Bethany, of the Radiance Foundation, an organization promoting human dignity. Bomberger, whose birth-mother had been raped but chose adoption for him rather than abortion, also is involved in national efforts to defund Planned Parenthood and shed light on abortion’s disproportionate impact on the black community.

"His message – that every life has a purpose – resonates well within the pro-life community and aligns with our mission at EPS," Burks said.