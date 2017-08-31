Expert in bioethics, euthanasia to speak at pro-life banquet

The annual Bishops’ Pro-Life Banquet and Conference Sept. 29-30 will feature an expert and author in bioethics, euthanasia and assisted suicide.

Wesley Smith, a senior fellow at the Seattle-based Discovery Institute, will speak at the 5 p.m. Sept. 29 banquet and be among speakers at the Sept. 30 conference at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln. The conference will include a Mass and lunch.

Archbishop George J. Lucas and Bishops James D. Conley of Lincoln and Joseph G. Hanefeldt of Grand Island are among those expected at the banquet.

Organized by the Nebraska Catholic Conference, the theme for this year’s event is Life is Worth Living. People can register at the conference’s website, necatholic.org, or by calling 402-477-7517.