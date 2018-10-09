Faith, energy, creativity recognized at Archbishop’s Dinner for Education

Jenny Bradley, preschool director and pre-kindergarten teacher at Holy Name School in Omaha, taught in public schools during the summer a couple of years early in her career.

It went fine, she said, but something was missing.

“The way I was raised, I prayed about everything. I couldn’t figure out how I would teach without using the word, ‘God,’” she said.

That brought her to Holy Cross School in Omaha in 1977, St. Joan of Arc in 1990, and finally Holy Name in 1993, where she continues to teach today.

And more than teach. She instituted a collaboration between Holy Name and Creighton University’s School of Pharmacy and Health Professions, inviting Creighton students to introduce Holy Name students to the fun and health benefits of exercise and conduct health screenings and workshops. Her students grow vegetables in a garden and march in a Mother Goose Parade. She coordinates school picture day, helps with the yearbook and preschool and kindergarten roundups.

Bradley’s faith, dedication and creativity are being honored this year along with seven other administrators and teachers at the 41st annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education, Sept. 20 at the Embassy Suites in La Vista. The dinner provides an opportunity for people to recognize educators’ dedication, thank those who support Catholic schools and raise scholarship funds for low-income students to attend Catholic schools.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $150 or $65 for patrons under age 35. More information and tickets are available online at give.archomaha.org/Reservations2018, or contact Janet Griffin at 402-827-3764 or jmgriffin@archomaha.org

“It’s pretty cool,” Bradley said of being chosen one of two winners of special education and inner city teacher of the year, funded by the Maginn Family Foundation.