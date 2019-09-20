Father Ryan was Omaha native

Jesuit Father James Ryan, whose 63 years as a Jesuit included 50 in the priesthood, died July 28 at the St. Camillus Jesuit Retirement Community in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. He was 82.

A funeral Mass was held Aug. 1 at the St. Camillus community chapel in Wauwatosa. A memorial Mass was held Aug. 13 at St. John Church on the Creighton University campus in Omaha.

An Omaha native, Father Ryan attended St. Cecilia and St. Margaret Mary grade schools. He graduated from Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha in 1955.

Father Ryan was ordained in 1969 at St. John Church on the Creighton University campus in Omaha. For 24 years, he served in Jesuit secondary schools including Creighton Prep, Campion High School in western Wisconsin, Marquette High School in Milwaukee, and Boston College High School.

He ministered for 18 years in South Dakota to Native Americans, including at St. Isaac Jogues Parish in Rapid City, St. Francis Mission on the Rosebud Reservation and Holy Rosary Mission on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Father Ryan also served as the superior for the Jesuit communities at Marquette High School and Creighton Prep.

He was preceded in death by parents, George and Nora Ryan; siblings, Sister Sabina Ryan OP, Sister Marie Collette Ryan OP, Thomas Ryan, Nora Moore, Francis Ryan, Susan Rochford and Ann Ryan. He is survived by siblings Sister Nora Ryan OP, Imelda McMillan, Mary Rehan, George Ryan, Virginia Garner and John Ryan; nieces, nephews, grandneices and grandnephews.