Fathers in collars to face off in annual I-80 Collar Series

A priest from the Diocese of Grand Island, Neb., will be part of an Archdiocese of Omaha squad that is 0-3 thus far in the I-80 Collar Series of softball games against clergy from the Diocese of Lincoln.

The two teams meet again June 17 – Father’s Day – at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

Father Scott Harter, associate pastor of the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Grand Island, will be the first priest from that diocese to answer the call to serve the series on the softball diamond, said Richard Zierke of St. Patrick Parish in Lincoln and Knights of Columbus Council 13576.

“We have been recruiting,” said Zierke, who is coordinating the fourth annual game for its sponsor, the Knights of Columbus State Council.

Not that winning really matters.

The series is designed for priests and the public to have a good time and raise money for vocations in the Lincoln and Omaha dioceses. It is a wonderful opportunity for children and others to see priests outside a church setting, simply having fun, Zierke said.

Last year about 4,000 people came to the game and $16,000 was split between the two dioceses’ vocations offices, Zierke said.

The series began four years ago at Werner Park near Papillion, and it will return to Werner for the coming two years, Zierke said.