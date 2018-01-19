Flower festival to honor architect of St. Cecilia Cathedral

The architectural accomplishments – including St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha – of famed architect Thomas Rogers Kimball will be the subject of this year’s Cathedral Flower Festival, Jan. 28-29.

The work of 30 florists from the Omaha area will highlight the free event, sponsored by the Cathedral Arts Project, said its executive director, Brother William Woeger, also director of the archdiocesan Divine Worship Office.

“We intentionally hold this event at the end of January because that’s the time when people need it the most – during the post-holiday letdown, when it seems spring will never come,” he said.

In its 33rd year, the festival will feature floral designs throughout the cathedral to enhance the architecture of the space, Brother Woeger said, and to honor some of Kimball’s other building designs, including the former Fontenelle Hotel and former downtown public library.

The Cathedral Flower Guild also will decorate the sanctuary, the nave and the narthex, he said.

While viewing the displays, festival goers can enjoy live organ, vocal and ensemble music. Food and beverages by Wheatfields restaurant will be sold during daytime hours in the Cathedral Cultural Center, just east of the cathedral.

Omaha author and historian Joni Fogarty will deliver a lecture about Kimball and his work Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. in the cultural center.

A patron party in the center kicks off the festival Jan. 26 from 7:30 to 10 p.m., with flower display viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. in the cathedral. Cost is $75 per person, and proceeds support the event. For reservations, call 402-827-3847 by Jan. 22.

In addition to the flower festival, the Cathedral Arts Project each year sponsors tours of the cathedral’s art and architecture, concerts and other events “bringing the arts to the heart of the city in the setting of historic St. Cecilia Cathedral,” Brother Woeger said.