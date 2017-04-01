Flower festival to honor state’s anniversary

"A Shared Story" is the theme for this year’s Cathedral Flower Festival at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, which will highlight Nebraska’s 150th anniversary with floral displays depicting people, places and events inspired by the state’s history.

The 32nd annual event, sponsored by the Cathedral Arts Project, will give nods to the great migration of the sandhill cranes; the North Platte Canteen, when Nebraskans greeted and shared food with those aboard troop trains during World War II; the Native American Omaha Tribe; the Oregon Trail landmark Chimney Rock; Boys Town founder Father Edward J. Flanagan; and Lewis and Clark and the Corps of Discovery.

The free event will include live music in the cathedral, food and special entertainment in the Cathedral Cultural Center. The exhibit, "Nebraska Through the Eyes of Children," featuring art by students at St. Cecilia School, will be on display in the Sunderland Gallery.

"This is one of our favorite events of the year, and showcasing the talents of local florists, along with historic Nebraska events, is exciting," said Christian Brother William Woeger, executive director of Cathedral Arts Project and director of worship for the Archdiocese of Omaha.

In addition, people are invited to the Cathedral Flower Festival Viewing and Patron Party Friday, Jan. 27. For $75 per person, visitors can enjoy music, refreshments and the floral displays in the cathedral from 7 to 9 p.m., and attend a party honoring historic families in the cultural center from 7:30 to 10 p.m. For reservations, call 402-827-3847 by Jan. 23.