Good Friday tradition to continue

People of all faiths are invited to take part in public penance and pray the Stations of the Cross while connecting Jesus’ suffering and death with injustices around the world.

The 40th annual Good Friday Walk for Justice will take place March 30 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in downtown Omaha, said Gregg Wilson, executive director of Catholic Charities, the event sponsor.

Beginning at St. Mary Magdalene Church at 19th and Dodge streets, the walk includes prayer stops at the Roman L. Hruska Federal Courthouse, Douglas County Jail, Douglas County Courthouse and the Omaha-Douglas County Civic Center.

“With Pope Francis, we believe that Jesus’ passion and death continue today in his people,” Wilson said. “The Walk for Justice is an opportunity to do penance for our part in Good Friday’s continuing crucifixion, and as the pope has asked, to do so in a spirit of hope in the Easter resurrection of reconciliation and renewal of life for ourselves and the world.

“The signs of Jesus’ continuing crucifixion surround us,” he said, “including warfare, economic crises, the abuse of children, the elderly and women, unjust immigration policies, the undermining of family and the loss of our youth who turn to gangs, weapons and drugs.”

Father David Korth, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Omaha, will preside at the event, assisted by Deacon Rick Krotty of Sacred Heart Parish. A Creighton Preparatory School student in the role of Jesus will carry a life-sized cross and a Mercy High School student will portray Veronica.

The event, previously sponsored by the archdiocese’s Office of Missions and Justice and now coordinated by Catholic Charities, draws about 400 people from Catholic parishes and schools, and others from the Omaha area each year, Wilson said.

“With this being the 40th anniversary, we are hoping that many more Catholics, other Christians and people of all faiths will join us in prayer,” Wilson said.

“We hope participants become closer to Jesus through reliving his suffering and death on the cross, and that they connect Jesus’ suffering to the suffering and injustice that permeates our society today, setting an intention to proactively address injustice whenever and wherever they encounter it,” he said.